New boutique party planning business now open in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A big birthday, getting engaged, having a baby. These are the milestone moments that become the memories we carry with us forever. It’s for these occasions that Pretty Please Parties was created.
“The older I get the more nostalgic I get, thinking back about fond childhood memories, my wedding, the birth of my babies. Those memories and those moments are the things we take with us and the things we really cherish,” explains Pretty Please Parties owner Deanna Gardner.
That’s why she launched her new boutique party planning business. She has a background in art and design and has gathered a team of artists and experts to help create and execute events to celebrate these big moments in our lives.
“We design and mail custom invitations we also come and elaborately decorate the party space. We provide amazing cakes and confections and other refreshments. We also help to help organize the flow of the party and lead any type of games or activities based on what the client chooses,” says Gardner.
The event planning business brings the party to you, transforming your home or other space into everything from a princess, unicorn or pirate party or an elegant afternoon tea. They offer a wide variety of exclusive themes and party packages, but are also always open to new ideas, and ready to tackle any custom party theme. The Pretty Please Parties team takes care of all the details, aiming to take away any stress from party hosts and replacing it with joy.
“The biggest goal is for our clients to be as stress free as possible. We want to remove the stress and the hassle and the worrying about all of the details for creating a party. We want to take that stress away for our clients,” Gardner.
The creative team includes artists that handcraft banners and party supplies, a local baker who creates custom cakes, cookies and macarons, and even a tea etiquette expert.
“She keeps all our teas on pointe and makes sure our tea parties stay true to the history of afternoon tea,” explains Gardner.
They also have acting talent on staff, who are on hand to bring beloved storybook characters like Belle from Beauty and the Beast to life.
“The team of creatives that we have is what ensures that every party we host is one of kind. There is a nothing cookie cutter about our parties except maybe our cookies,” says Gardner with a smile.
Pretty Please Parties serves the greater Birmingham area, and is willing to go even farther, but there is a travel fee to set up events more than 30 miles away.
“We want to make people happy. We love seeing the smiles on the kids faces, we love seeing these brides and moms to be at some of these happiest times of their lives, these milestones, for us to be able to part of that is a blessing,” says Gardner.
You can find all the details for your next event, and check out their online retail shop on their website.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.