Mika Wall “Doing Good” with Layah’s Ministry

She started the non-profit, “Layah’s Ministry for Memory Gowns” four years ago. Since then she and volunteers have provided more than 400 of these unique, hand-made gowns to hospitals such as UAB and St. Vincent’s. “Every one of these gowns is prayed over before we send them out, just to let them know this is a gift of hope. It’s not just something we have sewn out of material but sewn with all of our heart put into it.”