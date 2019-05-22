James K. Jones: Keto Chicken Alfredo

Ingredients:
7 Boneless Chicken Tenderloins (or chicken breast sliced thin)
3 tablespoons Coconut Oil
3 Tablespoons Avocado Oil
2 Tablespoons Ghee (clarified butter)
4 large zucchini's
2 cups Romano Cheese
2 cups Shaved Parmesan Cheese
1 cup Dry White Wine
2 cups Heavy Cream
Salt & Pepper
2 cloves of garlic, smashed
Directions:
Preheat a skillet with coconut oil & avocado oil. Add one clove of garlic. Season with Salt & Pepper. Lightly sauté chicken until golden brown, then flip and brown the other side. Deglaze the pan with white wine, add in heavy cream and cheeses. Simmer until the Sauce begins to thicken. Serve over Zucchini Noodles.
For the Noodles:
Using a vegetable noodling device, spin zucchini into a bowl. Preheat a sauté pan, add Ghee and 1 clove of garlic. Sauté zucchini 4-6 minutes.
