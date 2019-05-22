Inverness Elementary students get to camp out for the final days of school

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The school year is wrapping up and for some students, the last few days of school means lots of movies and games.
For students at Inverness Elementary, they were shocked to walk into their classroom and see it had been transformed into a campground.
The second grade teachers got together to figure out how they could make the last week of school fun and educational.
They decided that each teacher would come up with different activities for the students to participate in that somehow incorporated camping.
The students got to rotate to all the different rooms throughout the week.
“It was really fun. They like make it exciting but we are still learning,” some of the students explained. “We got to make all these things but then we were also learning new things.”
Teachers incorporated math, reading, art and other subjects into all the camping activities.
Students say they learned a lot about camping - even how to make smores.
