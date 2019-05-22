Hoover PD investigating shooting at apartment complex

They found a man sitting on the curb. He had been shot in the back. The man told police he was sitting in his car in the parking lot, when two black men came up to his vehicle and started shooting at him. He said he drove away and the suspects followed him in a grey Dodge Charger. The suspects then left the area and the man returned to the apartment complex where he was treated by Hoover Fire and Rescue. He was taken to UAB hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.