Hoover PD investigating shooting at apartment complex

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover police are looking for suspects in a late-night shooting at an apartment complex.
Authorities responded to a report of shots fired in the parking lot at The Park at Wakefield and Wellington apartments Tuesday night.
They found a man sitting on the curb. He had been shot in the back. The man told police he was sitting in his car in the parking lot, when two black men came up to his vehicle and started shooting at him. He said he drove away and the suspects followed him in a grey Dodge Charger. The suspects then left the area and the man returned to the apartment complex where he was treated by Hoover Fire and Rescue. He was taken to UAB hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone who has information about this case is asked to call Sergeant Matt Savage at 205-739-6780.
If you wish to remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward, you can call Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777.
