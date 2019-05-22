Hokes Bluff triplets to graduate in top ten percent

HOKES BLUFF, Ala. (WBRC) - When the top ten percent of Hokes Bluff High School’s graduating class graduates Friday afternoon, three of them will be triplets.
The Vest Brothers - Christopher, David and Patrick - have done almost everything together throughout their lives, including studying.
Now, David, will graduate fifth in the class, Patrick will graduate seventh, and Christopher will graduate tenth.
While they don’t do everything together, two of them played baseball together. David and Patrick played together as freshmen and sophomores, while David continued through senior year. Christopher and Patrick played football together during freshman and sophomore years, with Patrick also playing basketball for one year.
They also hang out together with groups of friends. “We hang out a lot together in groups, but we split off a lot. We do have our own special interests,” says David.
“Our parents told us growing up, ‘you’re going to be each other’s best friends!’ By God, we didn’t like that when we were little, but now, I mean, we really are each other’s best friends,” said Patrick.
Christopher says of the three, he struggled the most in his studies.
“I’m not really a good speller, so I always had to study for spelling tests and everything. But, I just kind of felt it was my work ethic to study,” Christopher said.
“We’ve all been pretty diligent on our studies, for sure, we’ve worked hard as far as that goes. Christopher’s worked harder and done a whole lot better job,” says David.
Christopher will go to Jacksonville State University in the fall, his two brothers are headed to the University of Alabama. For now, they all work at Office Depot in East Gadsden.
The three joke about where they'll go to school, with David saying he and Patrick will write Christopher "love letters."
"I won't read them," Christopher joked back.
Hokes Bluff High School’s graduation will take place at the Centre campus of Gadsden State Community College Friday afternoon at 3:45 p.m.
