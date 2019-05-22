FIRST ALERT: Heat wave is coming for holiday weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are staying dry and hot through the weekend. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower to mid 90s.
Plan on keeping the shades and sunscreen nearby! Sunburn can develop in less than 15 minutes during this time of the year, so make sure you apply SPF30 and re-apply at-least every two hours; or re-apply after leaving the swimming pool. Also, make sure your sunscreen hasn’t expired; sunscreen typically has a three year life span.
TRIPLE DIGITS THIS WEEKEND? Temperatures this weekend will likely reach the upper 90s and it wouldn’t surprise me to see a 100º temperature on the map by Sunday afternoon or late on Memorial Day. The average high is 82º so we’re talking about some incredibly hot weather for this time of the year. The feels-like temperature will certainly reach the triple digit range this weekend.
WHEN WILL SEE THE NEXT RAINMAKER? Long range guidance suggests we could see a passing shower or storm around the Thursday and Friday time frame of next week. This doesn’t look like an all day type rain but hopefully a signal that this heat wave will break down. Until then however, plan on most areas remaining very dry.
