Greek Chicken Gyro Bowls with Jessica Ivey

(WBRC) - Jessica Ivey shows you how to make your own Greek Chicken Gyro Bowl. A tasty meal that you won’t feel bad about afterwards!
For the chicken:
● 2 lb. Sprouts organic boneless, skinless chicken thighs
● 1 teaspoon dried oregano
● 1 teaspoon smoked paprika
● 1/4 teaspoon salt
● 1/4 teaspoon pepper
● 1 tablespoon olive oil
● 1 medium onion, thinly sliced
● 3 cloves garlic, minced
● 1/2 cup lower-sodium chicken broth
● Juice of 1/2 lemon
For the salad:
● 1 cup halved grape or cherry tomatoes
● 1 cup diced cucumber
● 1 tablespoon olive oil
● 1 teaspoon red wine vinegar
● 1/8 teaspoon dried oregano
● Pinch of salt and pepper
For the sauce:
● 1/4 cup tahini
● 1/4 cup lemon juice
● 2 teaspoons olive oil
● 1/2 teaspoon honey
● 1 tablespoon hot water
● For the bowls:
● 2 cups cooked quinoa
● 1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese
For the chicken: Turn the Instant Pot on to the sauté function and wait for it to get hot. Sprinkle chicken evenly with oregano, paprika, salt and pepper. Heat oil in Instant Pot, and add chicken, in batches; cook 2 to 3 minutes on each side or until browned. Remove chicken from pot.
Add onion and garlic to pot, and sauté 3 minutes. Stir in chicken broth, and return chicken to pot.
Cover and seal. Cook on manual setting for 10 minutes. Quick release the pressure. Transfer chicken to a bowl with a slotted spoon. Shred with two forks, and stir in lemon juice.
For the salad: Combine tomatoes, cucumber, oil, vinegar, oregano, salt and pepper in a small bowl.
For the sauce: Stir together tahini, lemon juice, olive oil, honey, and enough water to make a sauce that will drizzle in a small bowl.
Fill 4 bowls evenly with quinoa, chicken, salad, feta cheese, and sauce.
Note: You will have leftover chicken from this recipe. Freeze in an air-tight container up to 3 months.
