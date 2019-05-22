FEMA acting administrator visits Anniston

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - FEMA’s acting administrator paid a visit to Anniston’s Center for Domestic Preparedness (CDP) on Wednesday.
Pete Gaynor was appointed as deputy administrator in October of 2018. In February, he was named acting administrator, replacing administrator Brock Long.
On Wednesday, he spoke to 250 people who are at the CDP for three days for the National Preparedness Symposium.
"It's really the ground level, grass roots way we get preparedness embedded as far down in the local community as possible," Gaynor told reporters after his speech.
Gaynor spoke about things people should know about disaster planning, even things he wished he knew.
Gaynor said FEMA wrote checks for more money in 2017 and 2018 than in all the previous years combined, since FEMA was founded in 1979.
He says that’s because of so many hurricanes, tornadoes, wildfires in California, and numerous other natural disasters.
“You think about [hurricanes] Harvey, Irma, Maria, wildfires, volcanoes, wildfires in California, Florence, Matthew, Michael, Cat. 5, worst Cat. 5 in 25 years, we really haven’t seen this much activity in a long time, with this intensity, causing this much damage,” said Gaynor. “We are stretched, trying to deliver all of those disaster resources and programs to our disaster survivors. But that is what we do, and we’re proud to do it for our nation.”
In answering an audience member’s question, Gaynor admitted the agency doesn’t recruit like it should. He says they have only four people in the entire agency that do recruiting.
