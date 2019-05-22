FEMA acting administrator visits Anniston

“You think about [hurricanes] Harvey, Irma, Maria, wildfires, volcanoes, wildfires in California, Florence, Matthew, Michael, Cat. 5, worst Cat. 5 in 25 years, we really haven’t seen this much activity in a long time, with this intensity, causing this much damage,” said Gaynor. “We are stretched, trying to deliver all of those disaster resources and programs to our disaster survivors. But that is what we do, and we’re proud to do it for our nation.”