Fayette County deputy and commissioner arrested

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Fayette County Sheriff Byron Yerby confirms one of his deputies was arrested and charged with driving under the influence earlier this week.
Deputy Barry Corckren is also a Fayette County commissioner. ALEA said Corckren was involved in a car crash Monday night at the intersection of Highway 102 and County road 142 in Fayette County.
Corkren wasn’t injured, but was taken to Lamar County jail for the DUI Charge following the wreck.
Yerby said Corckren is on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
