Crooks check washing with stolen mail

Mountain Brook Police Chief, Ted Cook, said they have had reports of stolen mail within the city. They even have some suspects. The chief says check washing is an old technique. The chief and the BBB suggest if you have to pay a bill don’t use home delivery. “If you need to pay a bill by check and you are used to paying for it by mail, if there is way, you can take it directly to the post office or a mailbox, a drop box,” Kral said.