Crooks check washing with stolen mail

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Mountain Brook woman said thieves stole her bills and then tried to cash checks at the bank.
Homeowners who write a check for their bills and put it in the mailbox for delivery, could face a problem.
“The flag on your mailbox could alert someone. It’s meant to alert the mailman to come and pick your mail up. It could alert fraudsters.” said Andi Kral of the Better Business Bureau of Central Alabama.
Mountain Brook Police Chief, Ted Cook, said they have had reports of stolen mail within the city. They even have some suspects. The chief says check washing is an old technique. The chief and the BBB suggest if you have to pay a bill don’t use home delivery. “If you need to pay a bill by check and you are used to paying for it by mail, if there is way, you can take it directly to the post office or a mailbox, a drop box,” Kral said.
If you do mail bills, don’t leave them over-night and try to do it close to pickup time. “Scammers will do what they have to do. Acid washing today. Photoshopping tomorrow.” Kral said.
Of course lots of people use online services or telephones to pay their bills, but you still have to watch out for your personal information. “You want to be careful paying bills online and using public wi-fi that could open your account to scammers,” Kral said.
