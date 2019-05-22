Big Spoon Creamery makes ice cream sensory friendly

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On a hot afternoon, crowds pour into Big Spoon Creamery’s Avondale store. Excited children line up for gourmet and personalized sundaes and ice cream flights. The music is full of energy, and so are the children in line. It’s a happy scene, but also one that can be overwhelming for someone with sensory needs.
That’s why Big Spoon Creamery has teamed up with local non-profit Kulture City to make their store as welcoming as possible.
“For us, a central theme is always people first. It doesn’t matter how good our ice cream is if we are not getting the people part right. We have always been serious about service and treating people well and this is a big part of that and we are excited about taking a step forward with it,” says Big Spoon Creamery owner Ryan O’Hara.
Whether the sensory need is autism or PTSD, or anything in between, Kulture City worked with the employees to help train them to recognize the need, and help the customer feel more comfortable.
“Kulture City does a fantastic job training our staff how to recognize individuals who may have any particular sensory needs, how to help them, how to best serve them, and how to talk to them,”says O’Hara. We also have the sensory inclusive bags that gives them some simple tools to make our space which can be kind of loud and stressful and crazy at times a little more inviting to them.”
The sensory bags are available to be checked out while a customer is at the ice cream shop. You can learn more about Big Spoon Creamery and Kulture City’s programs and services on their websites.
