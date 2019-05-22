Behind the Front: Hurricane Season 2019 – What to expect

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Atlantic hurricane season doesn’t officially begin until June 1st, but we have already seen the first named storm of the year with Andrea. J-P Dice and Wes Wyatt preview the season, including the list of names for 2019, and look back on some of the busiest years they have witnessed. Plus, experts are forecasting a below average season, but J-P and Wes discuss how even a lesser season can leave a lasting impact.
Hurricane season runs from June 1st to November 30th.
