Auburn beats Tennessee 5-3 , advances in SEC Baseball Tournament

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Auburn Tigers beat Tennessee 5-3 Tuesday night at the Hoover Met in round one of the SEC Baseball Tournament.
Tied 2-2 in the fifth inning, Auburn sophomore outfielder Judd Ward bunted home the go-ahead run and then hit a two-run homer in the seventh to give the Tigers the 5-3 advantage.
Auburn advances to the double-elimination round of the tournament and will play #1 seed Vanderbilt Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. Vanderbilt swept the Tigers in Nashville less than a month ago.
“We can become a better ball club after tomorrow’s ball game by either beating Vanderbilt or finding a way to compete. I think it sharpens us because I don’t think we will see a better team the rest of the season,” Auburn head baseball coach Butch Thompson said.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.