“Run for the Wall” makes stop in Tuscaloosa

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The roar of engines from 100's of motorcycles signals summer is closer and the Run For the Wall is back in Tuscaloosa.
"These are a bunch of the best people I've ever met in my entire life," veteran Tom Ritchie explained.
Ritchie is one of 400 riders who stopped in Tuscaloosa Tuesday as part of the cross country ride to the Vietnam Memorial in Washington D.C.
It allows riders and veterans to remember those killed or missing in action.
“This is my first year in the Run For the Wall. I met these guys up in Meridian last night. And basically being a 30-year veteran, it’s something where I wanted to give back to the veterans who came before me,” according Johnnie Huddleston.
The trip has given Ritchie a chance to honor the memory of a good friend.
“I have a buddy that I went to school with that was shot down over Laos in ’69. I ride for him and people like him," says Ritchie. "They’ve given their all. This is a little bit of the way I can give back to them.”
Riders also get a meal and spend time with veterans living there or who are recovering from injury.
"As my wife's first trip this year, she broke down as we rode into the parking lots. So it's an emotional thing we get to support these guys who have fought valiantly for this country," Ritchie continued.
This is the 19th year the Run For The Wall has stopped at Tuscaloosa’s VA Medical Center.
