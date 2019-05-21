A new take on storm shelters now available in AL

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re on your side with a look at a new type of storm shelter that is installed right under your bed.
And now, families in Alabama are taking advantage of the new technology.
It’s a new take on a storm shelter. One you’ve probably never seen before.
It’s called a Vortex Vault Shelter Bed.
“Usually, it’s one of surprise or shock,” said Eric Grigsby, Vice President of Marketing and Sales for Southeastern Life Lift Systems. “They see just a bed when they walk into our showroom, a lot of times. And then you push a button, and up pops this fortress.”
A fortress that’s made of a 1/4 inch steel.
It’s a difference from other shelters that Grigsby says makes this storm shelter a game changer.
“If an F-5 tornado, even an F-4 tornado hits your home, there is no place in your home you’re going to be safe,” Grigsby said. “No center room, no bathroom if you’re not in a storm shelter of some nature, you’re very likely not going to survive that tornado.”
Grigsby said these Vortex Vault Shelter Beds have been certified by the Texas Tech Wind Institute to withstand sustained winds of 300 miles per hour, or the force of an F-5 tornado.
“The other shelters that have been around for some time are huge space takers. You have to devote a room of your house or a big chunk of your garage to one of these shelters,” said Grigsby. “So our shelters act as a bed frame when not in use. There’s no sacrificing of space. When they’re not in use, your mattress is on it, it’s your bed. When you want to use it, you just raise it up and get in it.”
And after the deadly tornado in Lee County, Grigsby says they’ve had customers in the area reach out to them to install the Vortex Vault in their homes.
He said that tornado was proof time is of the essence, and says the largest of their shelters takes about 60 seconds to raise.
The shelter is bolted down to the home’s cement slab.
The units can range from $3,500 to $8,500, not including installation and fuel charges.
