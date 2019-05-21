Fire that killed large number of animals in Cullman Co. ruled accidental

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Cullman County’s Animal Control Officer has confirmed to WBRC a large number of animals died in a fire around 7 a.m. Tuesday.
The fire started on County Road 1223 near the West Point area.
Dogs, ducks, rabbits, and chickens were killed in the fire. Between 50 to 60 animals were saved.
Animal Control said they believe this was a “large scale breeding operation."
Investigators say the fire was accidental. They say the owner is cooperating with animal control.
