“Senior Walk” at Hoover elementary school takes on new meaning for one teacher

HOOVER, AL (WBRC) - Kindergarten teacher Kelly Knerr has seen a lot of “Senior Walks” since she’s been at South Shades Crest Elementary in Hoover, but Monday morning’s annual walk was a bit more emotional. Among the students from Hoover High School wearing their cap and gown was her daughter, Elizabeth.
“I needed some tissues, lots of tears, but I’m so proud of her and all of the children that are here today setting a great example for these students that are here at South Shades Crest", said Knerr.
Each year Hoover High School Seniors return to the elementary school where their education began years earlier. Before these students walk across the stage Thursday night to accept their diplomas, they walked the halls of South Shades Crest Elementary as kindergartners, first and second grade students cheered them on.
“It’s great to come back and see my mom and all of my teachers I had in elementary school and growing up with them it’s so nice to come back and see them,” Elizabeth added.
Elizabeth will join older sister Kathyrn at Auburn University in the fall.
