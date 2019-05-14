Man found guilty in 2016 murder of Highland Lakes mother of two, sentenced to life in prison

SHELBY COUNTY, AL (WBRC) - UPDATE: On June 24, a judge found Adam Burrus guilty of murder and sentenced him to life in prison for the murder of Connie Woolweaver.
ORIGINAL: The Shelby County district attorney says Adam Burrus has been found guilty in the murder of a Highland Lakes mother of two.
Burrus is the man accused of shooting and killing 37-year-old Connie Woolweaver in her home back in December 2016.
The defense team took the claim that they didn’t have the right guy and that there was not enough evidence to prove that he did this.
Burrus never took the stand.
The trial started May 6 and wrapped up Tuesday. The jury got the case and deliberated for a little over an hour and then came to their conclusion.
After he was found guilty of murder, the judge revoked bond for Burrus and he will be held in the Shelby County Jail until his sentencing hearing.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.