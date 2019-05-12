Victim identified in Pratt Ave. shooting, CPD officer charged with her murder

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus police Sergeant is charged with murder after investigators say he may have pulled the trigger in a shooting that left one woman dead near Pratt Ave. Saturday night.
On Saturday at approximately 8:00 p.m., the Columbus Police Department responded to a home in the 5800 block of Pratt Avenue in reference to a 911 call stating a person had been injured.
Upon arrival, responding officers discovered a deceased woman, who was later identified as 44-year-old Kelly Levinsohn. Police say she had been killed by apparent gunshot wounds.
The Homicide Unit responded to the scene and assumed the investigation. Over the next several hours, they developed probable cause to believe that 51-year-old William Leonard Talley was responsible for the death of Levinsohn.
Police say Talley and Levinsohn were allegedly involved in a domestic dispute before Talley fatally shot her. Talley then fled the residence before police arrived.
Talley was located after becoming involved in a traffic accident in Harris County later that night. The Harris County Sheriff’s Department reports that the accident occurred near exit 30 on I-185.
Talley, who was driving the wrecked vehicle, was taken to the Piedmont Columbus Regional Medical Center for treatment of his injuries. He is currently listed in critical condition.
A murder warrant was obtained and Talley has been taken into custody by the Columbus Police Department. A Recorders Court hearing is pending his release from the hospital.
Talley is a Sergeant with the Columbus Police Department. He has been with the department since July of 2002.
According to authorities, his status at the time of this report is administrative leave without pay. Talley was not on duty at the time of the incident and the motive is believed to be domestic.
Authorities notified Levinsohn’s family of the tragic incident. Neighbors say the Levinsohn had lived in the Pratt Ave. home for a few years and worked as a EMT for Care Ambulance services in Columbus.
This is a developing story. Stay with News Leader 9 for the latest updates.
