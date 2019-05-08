Norton’s Florist ‘Doing Good’ for the Alzheimer’s Association

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Norton’s Florist is the largest florist in Alabama, and this week it is the busiest as they prepare for Mother’s Day. In this week alone, they will prepare more than 2,000 arrangements and will be handling about 40,000 stems.
All of those arrangements carry a message of love, but none is more special than the arrangement called “Debby’s Delight.” It’s named after Debby Pappas, who worked there alongside her husband, Gus, and her son, Cameron, for 14 years. She was in charge of quality control. Cameron says, “She made sure every arrangement was perfect before it went out the door.”
Seven years ago, Debby was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease and is now in a memory care home, but there’s no doubt her spirit is still felt in the floral workshop. That’s why Norton’s is donating $15 from every Debby’s Delight Arrangement to the Alzheimer’s Association.
The arrangement is filled with purple flowers; the signature color of Alzheimer's awareness. Gus Pappas knows the heartbreak of Alzheimer's all too well. He says, "I just want people to realize what a horrible thing Alzheimer's is."
Everyone at Norton’s Florist hopes Debby’s Delight will help raise money for Alzheimer’s research. When asked if Debby would like the idea, Gus smiles and says, “Oh yeah, yeah.”
The Debby’s Delight arrangement will be available this week and beyond Mother’s Day. You can also add a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association when you buy any arrangement at Norton’s Florist. Check it out here.
