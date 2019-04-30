KY high school teacher pleads guilty to child pornography, voyeurism

MURRAY, KY (KFVS) - A Murray High School teacher pled guilty to possessing or viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor and voyeurism.
The 53-year-old teacher, Mark Boggess, had two cases against him, he pled guilty to both.
In one case, Boggess was charged with three counts of possessing or viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor and eight charges of voyeurism.
In the other case, Boggess pled guilty to five charges possessing or viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.
For both cases, Boggess is looking at a total sentence of ten years.
According to the Circuit Court, his sentence hearing is scheduled for March 19.
On Monday, April 29 at 9 a.m. the Murray Independent School District superintendent announced that the district accepted the resignation of Boggess.
District officials said the position will be advertised and a replacement will be selected for the 2019-2020 school year.
Boggess of Murray, was charged three counts of possession of viewing of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor and four counts of voyeurism.
According to Murray police, at around 12:40 p.m. on Thursday, April 25, they were contacted by staff at the high school regarding suspected criminal activity by a teacher.
Police say said staff at the school found a device that could record video was set up to record people while they were changing in the bathroom of the nurse’s station. They say the suspect, Boggess, was identified from the video as he was setting it up.
Boggess was brought in for questioning and then taken into custody.
The investigation is ongoing.
