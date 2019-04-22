First Alert Weather Tour 2019: Programming weather radios

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The First Alert Weather Team is On Your Side to help you prepare for the severe weather season. That means having a weather radio properly programmed and having the WBRC First Alert Weather App downloaded on your devices.
Bring your weather radio, or purchase a new one at Academy, and we’ll help you program them! We’ll also help you with the First Alert Weather App and customize the app’s settings for you!
The WBRC StormTracker will also be on site, giving you an opportunity to see the vehicle we use to track storms.
Below are the tour dates and locations:
Time: 11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Location: Handy TV and Appliance (Cullman)
Address: 1802 2nd Ave SW, Cullman, AL 35055
Time: 11:00 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.
Location: Academy Sports + Outdoors (Gadsden)
Address: 601 George Wallace Dr, Gadsden, AL 35903
Time: 11:00 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.
Location: Academy Sports + Outdoors (Trussville)
Address: 1612 Gadsden Hwy, Trussville, AL 35235
Time: 11:00 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.
Location: Walmart (Oneonta)
Address: 2453 2nd Ave E, Oneonta, AL 35121
