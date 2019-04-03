Martha Council “Doing Good” for Birmingham’s homeless

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - If you need a free meal, a safe place or just someone to listen to you, Martha Council knows exactly where you can go.
Every Monday and Thursday morning you'll find her at Highlands United Methodist Church serving breakfast to the homeless and low income community of Birmingham's Southside. She is among dozens of volunteers who prepare and serve 150 meals at 9-AM six days a week.
The food is donated by churches, restaurants and hospitals. On the day we visited they were serving food from Birmingham Country Club. It was pasta and salad; not a traditional breakfast but it's all good.
The hot meals are served with warm smiles and a constant chorus of "good morning".
Martha says they form a bond with the people they are serving and with the volunteers by their side.
"We form a family within our group. It's a feeling of caring and giving and concern for others. No matter what you have going on in your own life you forget that while you're here because you're giving to someone else who needs it more than you do. So you sort of get out of yourself and look at others and see what they might need."
Martha is a busy woman running her Birmingham based company Metro Monitor but she always has time to work with the homeless.
She says, "It means so much to give of my time and to serve others. I think that's why we're all here is to serve others."
