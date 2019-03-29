LawCall
Advertisement

Man convicted of Capital Murder for 2019 shooting outside Cracker Barrel in Trussville

By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2019 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TRUSSVILLE, AL (WBRC) - 22-year-old Bryan Patrick Hancock has been convicted of Capital Murder for killing 40-year-old Randy Young in the parking lot of a Trussville Cracker Barrel in 2019.

A jury returned the guilty verdict Thursday. Sentencing is set for September 2.

Original: Around 9:22 p.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019 Trussville Police were called to the Cracker Barrel located on Norrell Drive after reports of a shooting in the parking lot in front of the restaurant.

When officers arrived, they found 40-year-old Randy Young on the ground suffering a gunshot wound to the head.

Police say witnesses told them the suspects were still at the scene. The two suspects were taken into custody for questioning.

22-year-old Bryan Patrick Hancock has been charged with attempted murder. (Source: Trussville PD)
After an investigation, police say it was determined the incident began after one of the suspects parked a vehicle blocking in the victim’s vehicle.

An argument began then escalated and ended with the victim being shot in the head by one of the suspects.

Young’s family said Saturday he had a “low” chance of survival, adding they were “praying for a miracle” after they say he shot in the head at point-blank range outside Cracker Barrel. Young died Saturday night.

“Randy was not provoking anything or acting as the aggressor,” an attorney for the victim’s family said in a statement. “He was simply blocked in a parking spot and was simply waiting for a vehicle to move for him to get out, and that’s when this tragedy unfolded.”

