Former JeffCo deputy indicted on multiple counts of possession of child porn pleads guilty

JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL (WBRC) - UPDATE: A former patrol deputy with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was indicted on multiple charges of possession of child pornography. 56-year-old Phillip Wayne Humphries was previously arrested by warrant and released on bond.

Court documents show Humphries withdrew his plea of not guilty, waives a jury trial and pleads guilty to possession of obscene matter.

He was sentenced to a term of 10 years, with a split of one year to serve in the Jefferson County Community Corrections’ Program, to the charges as listed in the indictment. After serving his split sentence, he is to be placed on three years of unsupervised probation, according to court documents.

Humphries will pay a $100 fine to the Circuit Clerk for and on behalf of the Alabama Crime Victims Compensation Commission. He will also pay all court costs associated with this case, court documents show.

Attorney General Steve Marshall announced the indictment of a former patrol deputy with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on multiple charges of possession of child pornography. Phillip Wayne Humphries, 56, of Trussville, was previously arrested by warrant and released on bond.

Attorney General Marshall’s Criminal Trials Division presented evidence to a Jefferson County grand jury, resulting in Humphries’ indictment on Feb. 23. The indictment charges him with 25 counts of possession of obscene matter depicting a person under the age of 17.

If convicted, Humphries faces a maximum penalty of up to 10 years imprisonment and a fine of up to $15,000 for each of the 25 counts, which are class C felonies.

Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office says a former Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been arrested on charges of possession of child pornography.

56-year-old Phillip Wayne Humphries of Trussville was arrested Wednesday by agents of the Attorney General’s office, with assistance from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

The case was investigated by special agents of the AG’s office.

According to the JeffCo Sheriff’s Office, when Humphries learned of the investigation, he resigned his position of patrol deputy. He had worked with the office since 1989.

Humphries is being held on a $15,000 bond.

