There’s no place like home for Brittany Dionne, a Birmingham, AL native and graduate of the University of Alabama at Birmingham and E.B. Erwin High School.
Brittany joined the WBRC FOX6 News team in February of 2019 as a reporter/anchor after serving as a reporter and fill-in Anchor for First Coast News in Jacksonville, FL. While in the “Sunshine Sate”, Brittany covered the terrorist attack at Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Hurricane Michael and Hurricane Irma, and the disappearance of the El Faro container ship where 33 sailors perished after the ship sank upon sailing into the path of Hurricane Joaquin. While in Jacksonville, Brittany was also part of coverage which earned the news team the prestigious Regional Edward R. Murrow award for Hurricane Matthew coverage. Her contributions also led to several team members winning Emmys for coverage of the Pulse nightclub mass shooting.
“Although living on the beach has its perks, there is no place like home. Coming back to serve my community is an honor,” Brittany Dionne said.
Brittany began her journalism career in Columbus, GA at ABC/FOX affiliate WTVM News Leader 9. While in Columbus, Brittany served as lead legal reporter and fill-in anchor. She also covered Fort Benning where she spent countless hours documenting life on post for our nations hero’s.
“I absolutely adore the people of Columbus, GA. The community embraced me from the beginning.
The lawyers, judges, and court professionals pushed me towards excellence with every case. I’ll never forget shooting targets at Fort Benning with skilled marksmen and watching as women fought for their right to take on grueling Ranger school. Columbus, GA expected the best from me; it made me a stronger journalist and individual,” said Brittany.
A graduate of the University of Alabama at Birmingham, Brittany earned dual Bachelor of Arts degrees in Journalism and Communication Management, while minoring in Theatre. During her tenure there, Brittany served as captain of the Marching Blazers Colorguard, Treasurer of the UAB chapter of the Society of Professional Journalist, member of the campus television station, Blazer News and helped build sets and create costumes for theatre productions. Brittany is a proud Blazer and is excited to mentor future journalist of her alma mater.
Brittany has always been a ball of entertaining energy. Growing up, any object could stand-in as a microphone. Whether singing, “reporting the news” around the house, making up dance routines with her older sister, “Ley”, or playing the flute and Viola, Brittany made sure to show-off her talents to whomever would watch.
Brittany loves playing tennis, spending time with her large family and cooking meals with her mother.
“It is an amazing feeling to be back home with my family. My Uncle Carl Gray of New Castle would always ask me when I was coming home to work at ‘the best’ news station, FOX6 News. My answer would be ‘soon’. My uncle passed away a few years ago, so I didn’t quite make it home in time, but I know he is very proud of me; my entire family is overjoyed.”
If you would like to welcome Brittany home, or say hello, don’t hesitate to reach out on social media or at BDionne@wbrc.com.