TPD: Tuscaloosa woman sentenced to 40 years in death of her infant son

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) - A Tuscaloosa mother was sentenced to 40 years in prison for killing her son, according to Tuscaloosa Police Department.

Lakendra Yashekia Williams was charged in the death of her child in 2019. Demarious Kamari Henry was taken to Children’s Hospital in 2018, according to investigators. He was kept on life support until his death on Feb. 11, 2019.

The Tuscaloosa Police Department posted an update on Facebook and also highlighted fallen hero TPD Investigator Dornell Cousette’s investigation in the case.

This is Demarious Kamari Henry. He turned eight weeks old the day Investigator Dornell Cousette first visited him at Children’s Hospital in Birmingham. Demarious had been airlifted to the hospital’s pediatric critical care unit the morning of March 28, 2018.

The two-month-old’s father had called 911 in a panic that morning. His son usually cried and fussed when the water was filling the sink for a bath. But that morning, the baby had remained silent and sleepy.

Doctors discovered multiple skull fractures and bleeding in the Demarious’ brain, which led to cardiac arrest. During his first interview at the hospital that day, LaKendra Williams told Investigator Cousette that she had dropped her baby in the kitchen. She later told him she may have elbowed him in her sleep. Cousette continued to question her until she admitted to harming the child because he was being “whiny.”

Demarious was kept on life support until his death more than a year later on Feb. 11, 2019. Cousette died in the line of duty seven months later.

Before his death, Investigator Cousette worked with the medical staff, case workers, the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit and Tuscaloosa County District Attorney’s Office to build a strong case against Demarious’ mother.

Yesterday, Judge Daniel Pruet sentenced LaKendra Yashekia Williams, 29, to serve 40 years in prison for killing her son.

Thank you to DA Hays Webb’s office for their work securing a just punishment in this case.

We think Investigator Cousette would have been happy to know justice had been served for Demarious -- and for the first-time father who lost his son so young. Cousette worked some tough cases, involving some of the most vulnerable victims we come across. His impact will always be remembered.

((Source: Tuscaloosa County Jail))

