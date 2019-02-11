Police identify skull found by hunter in Tuscaloosa Co. woods in February

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL (WBRC) - Authorities have identified the remains a hunter discovered in the woods more than six months ago.
The human skull has been identified to be that of James Handley, who was reported missing in April 2015.
The Violent Crimes Unit responded to Highway 69 near the Walker County line on February 10. The hunter took investigators to the location where he found the skull.
Authorities say foul play is not suspected and that Handley was suffering from emotional distress at the time he went missing.
