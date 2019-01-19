Remembering Sgt. Carter: Family, friends speak at funeral of fallen B’ham officer

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - It was a powerful and emotional funeral service today to honoring the life and service of Birmingham Police Sergeant Wytasha Carter, who was killed in the line of duty last week.
Sgt. Carter leaves behind a wife, two children and a family of law enforcement officers heartbroken by his death.
There wasn’t a dry eye in Legacy Arena at the BJCC.
Sgt. Carter’s fellow officers, friends and family said he died a hero doing what he loved - protecting this community and working to make it better.
Everyone bowed their heads together, hand in hand, and made a promise to not let that hope or drive die with Sgt. Carter.
“To see all those blue lights leading my son, it is awesome. It’s just blowing us away, the respect. On that interstate, I mean, I’m looking around for the President or somebody. I am serious. That’s the way this police department respected my son,” said Ronald Carter, Sgt. Carter’s father.
Ronald Carter is so proud of his son, not only for his service as a police officer but as his role as a son, a father, a friend and a leader.
“He really wanted to make a difference," said friend William White. "He hoped that what he was doing would make a difference. I think we can surely say and confirm, ‘Bro, you did that. You made a difference for sure.’”
Sgt. Carter was a police sergeant who didn’t like sitting behind a desk. Instead, he enjoyed being out there with his officers and being a true leader, spreading his hope for a better, safer community.
“It’s now up to us. It’s up to everyone of us to lend a hand, to bring up his hope and promise for tomorrow,” said BPD Chief Patrick Smith.
Chief Smith called Sgt. Carter a soldier, a protector to his family, his wife, daughter and son, who now, holding his father’s hat, carries a piece of him with him always. These officers are now filling the hole Sgt. Carter’s death is leaving behind.
“I say it’s incumbent upon, not just me but all of our officers over here to make sure you know how to tie a bow tie. For your junior and senior prom, we make sure we send you off right. It’s incumbent upon us, when you walk across the stage, we be there for you,” said Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin.
Sgt. Carter was a man of faith, hope and promise. His death is a reminder of the sacrifice he made and a legacy no one will forget.
“I’m going to miss you. I’m proud of you. And I thank you. Rest,” friend William White said.
In addition to praying for Sgt. Carter and his family, the Birmingham Police Department sending prayers to the other officer injured that Sunday night in the shooting.
