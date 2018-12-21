Suspect arrested, charged in northeast Birmingham homicide

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Authorities have arrested a suspect in a homicide that happened at an apartment complex in northeast Birmingham.

20-year-old Samuel Bernard Smith is charged with capital murder in the shooting death of 32-year-old Kirby Kermit Davis, Jr.

(Source: Jefferson County Jail)

The incident happened on December 20, 2018 when police were called to the scene of a shooting in the 3000 block of Panorama Terrace.

Sgt. Johnny Williams says Davis was found dead in a car outside one of the buildings. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators say the incident may have carried over into the parking lot from one of the apartments at the location.

Police say Smith is in the custody of the Jefferson County Jail. Prior to this arrest, they say Smith was arrested with other accomplices and was charged with multiple counts of unlawful breaking and entering of vehicles.

