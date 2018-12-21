Charges dropped in Birmingham case per “Stand Your Ground Defense’

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - A capital murder charge against a suspect has been dropped in the case of the shooting death of 32-year-old Kirby Kermit Davis, Jr.

The incident happened on December 20, 2018 when police were called to the scene of a shooting in the 3000 block of Panorama Terrace.

Sgt. Johnny Williams says Davis was found dead in a car outside one of the buildings. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

According to court records, the charge was dismissed based on the Stand Your Ground Defense.

From court records: Based on the facts presented at the hearing, the case law and 13A-3-23, this Court finds by a preponderance of the evidence that the Defendant’s actions were reasonable and justified under the circumstances, and that he acted in self defense.

