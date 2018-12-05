WBRC Christmas tree decorated by White House volunteers

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year!
As is annual tradition, we have a 14-foot live Christmas tree in the WBRC FOX6 lobby, and it was made even more special by some experienced decorators.
Leslie McDuffie and Leann Barrett spent several hours decorating our tree Friday. But they also helped decorate White House for Christmas last year.
Both live in the Birmingham area and wanted to volunteer to help out with Christmas at the White House. And after some creative letter writing that is part of the application process, they made the White House volunteer list.
You can learn more about the White House decorator volunteer program here.
