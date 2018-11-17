LawCall
3 Chick-Fil-A life-changing hacks you need to know about

By Jenna Wood
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Clever hacks make life so much easier! Especially when they are Chick-fil-A hacks.

These three hacks are so good that you’ll be showing all your friends and family what you learned.

1. Create your own sriracha chicken sandwich

You might already know that Chick-fil-A offers a Zesty Buffalo Sauce, but you might not know that Texas Pete and Sriracha are other options. Spread some of that spicy goodness on your chicken sandwich to kick up the heat.

For sandwiches or biscuits, remove the biscuit or buns and set aside. Next, place the fillet in the sandwich bag and pour in some Chick-fil-A Sweet and Spicy Sriracha sauce (or your spicy sauce of choice). Close the bag tightly and give it a shake. When you remove your chicken, it will be coated in that delicious, spicy Sriracha sauce and ready to go back on your biscuit or bun. Then, return your Sriracha glazed chicken back to your bun and enjoy.

Bonus: To turn up the heat for chicken nuggets or chicken strips, just add your spicy sauce of choice to the nugget or strip box, ensure it is tightly closed and give it a shake.

2. Convert your Chick-fil-A cup to a table

This idea has recently been making its rounds on social media for a little while now, but if you haven’t tried it yet, you should.

How many times have you been driving with your Chick-fil-A nuggets in your lap or console? To prevent any messes and make your mealtime a pleasure, simply place the straw of your drink through the hole in your chicken nugget box. Voila! You can balance your food on top of your drink, keeping your nuggets easy to access while you’re in the car.

3. Get Twice the Cookies in Your Milkshake

Who doesn’t love cookies? How about DOUBLE the cookie deliciousness?

To create your own Double Cookie Milkshake, just order a cookies & cream milkshake and a chocolate chip cookie. Crumble the cookie into the milkshake, mix it up with your straw and before you know it you’ll be in cookie heaven!

If you have a hack you’d like us to try, send us an email at web@wbrc.com.

A big thanks to the Chick-fil-A 5 Points Birmingham for their help and contributions to make this video possible.

