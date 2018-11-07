Behind the Front: Gary England – Tornado Alley Icon

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - In honor of the upcoming 2021 Alabama Broadcasters Association Awards, we want to replay an episode that won the podcast division for Best in Broadcast in 2020. WBRC Chief Meteorologist J-P Dice sits down with legendary meteorologist Gary England out of Oklahoma City.
The Oklahoma weather icon discusses his 40+ years covering weather, his involvement in movies like Twister, and what are some of the worst storms he’s ever seen. Plus, Gary gives advice for anyone starting out in the business.
