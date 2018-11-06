How to program your weather radio

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Do you own a NOAA weather radio? If so, you want to make sure it’s correctly programmed ahead of potential severe weather.
To program your weather radio, you will need your county’s SAME code and the frequency for the transmitter you’re closest to. You can find that information here on the NWS website.
Bruce Thomas, of Midland Radio, explained on recent episode of Behind the Front how NOAA weather radios continue to be at the forefront of warning you and your family during severe weather.
