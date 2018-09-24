LawCall
Man sentenced to death penalty after 2018 killing of Irondale motel owners

Steven Mulkey.
Steven Mulkey.(Source: Irondale Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2018 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
IRONDALE, AL (WBRC) - UPDATE: Court officials confirm Steven Mulkey was sentenced to the death penalty.

The Jefferson County jury vote was 12-0.

Court documents show that Mulkey beat the hotel owners, 77-year-old Ching Kao and his wife 76-year-old Siuhmei, to death with a hammer.

ORIGINAL: Authorities have located the man suspected to be responsible for the disappearance of two motel owners, who are now feared dead.

U.S. Marshals located 27-year-old Steven Richard Mulkey at a hotel in Staunton, Virginia on Monday around 4 p.m.

Mulkey was a maintenance worker at the Siesta Motel on Crestwood Boulevard.

The owners are in their late-70s. Investigators say they found blood around the Siesta motel’s office, and the safe was missing. Mulkey was caught on video entering the office and assaulting the owners on Sept. 16. The Siesta Motel has been closed since January.

(Source: Catherine Patterson/WBRC)

Officers discovered their car at the USA Economy Lodge on Friday, Sept. 21, where Mulkey had been staying on and off.

Irondale PD asking for assistance finding person of interest

Investigators issued a capital murder warrant without bond for Mulkey’s arrest.

State, local and federal officials assisted with the search.

