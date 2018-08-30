Arrest made in 2018 fatal shooting of Sylacauga convenience store clerk

Sylacauga police are looking for suspects in the shooting death of a store clerk. (Source: WBRC)
By WBRC Staff | August 30, 2018 at 11:58 AM CDT - Updated July 10 at 11:56 AM

Sylacauga, AL (WBRC) - UPDATE: Sylacauga police arrested 41-year-old Carlos Laundrell Brooks around 6 p.m. on Tuesday night.

Police say Brooks is being charged with the murder of Melissa Joy McDonald in August 2018.

Brooks is being held in the Talladega County Jail without bond.

Carlos Laundrell Brooks, 41. (Source: Sylacauga PD)

ORIGINAL: Sylacauga police are investigating a shooting that happened at the A.O.C Food Mart on Highway 21 around 6 a.m. Thursday.

Police say the female store clerk in her 30s was shot multiple times. Authorities do not believe this was a robbery.

Authorities identified the clerk as Melissa Joy McDonald.

McDonald was taken to Coosa Valley Medical Center Emergency Room where she later died.

