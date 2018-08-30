Wendy Cruse: Cucumber Broccoli Salad

Ingredients:
2 cucumbers, halved and seeded, cut into 1/2 inch pieces
2 cups loose packed mini broccoli florets
1/2 cup sliced red onion
1/2 habanero pepper diced
3T rice vinegar
1T balsamic vinegar
1T soy sauce
2T sesame oil
1t sugar
1t sesame seeds
1T pumpkin seeds
Fresh cracked black pepper
