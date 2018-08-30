Store clerk dies after being shot at Sylacauga convenience store - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Store clerk dies after being shot at Sylacauga convenience store

SYLACAUGA, AL (WBRC) -

Sylacauga police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened at the A.O.C Food Mart on Highway 21 Thursday morning.

Police say the female store clerk in her 30s was killed. Authorities do not believe this was a robbery.

Police have not identified her yet.

This is a developing story, so stay with us for updates.

