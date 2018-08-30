Rain chances will continue over Labor Day weekend

Temperatures are in the lower 70s. It feels just a little cooler thanks to the rain cooled air from yesterday's storms. Most of the area is dry with some clouds around. By this afternoon, we'll have another chance for scattered showers and storms. Some of the models are hinting at less coverage across Central Alabama, but still looking at a 40 percent chance for rain. Temperatures expected to climb into the upper 80s. A few spots could see temperatures near 90°F with a heat index in the mid 90s.



If you are heading out to the UAB game tonight, temperatures likely dropping into the upper 70s and lower 80s with a chance for rain for the first half of the game.



Labor Day Weekend: Rain chances will linger into Friday and Saturday with rain chances around 30 to 40 percent. By Labor Day, isolated storms will be possible with rain chances around 20 percent. High temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s. If you plan on driving down to the Gulf Coast, expect higher rain chances with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Can't rule out some storms for both the Auburn and Alabama games Saturday afternoon and evening.



Next Big Thing: Rain chances will lower next week, but we will have to watch the tropics. Watching an organized area of showers and storms along the Lesser Antilles that has the potential to develop into a tropical depression or storm early next week as it approaches the U.S. Still a lot of questions on whether it will develop. We will keep an eye on it. Meanwhile, in the eastern Atlantic near the coast of Africa we are watching another system that has a high chance (80%) of becoming our next tropical depression or storm in the next five days. Looks like the tropics will be active as we enter the month of September.



