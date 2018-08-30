Franklin's casket moved from museum that hosted viewings - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Franklin's casket moved from museum that hosted viewings

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya). The casket of legendary singer Aretha Franklin is moved from the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. Franklin died Aug. 16, 2018 of pancreatic cancer at the age of 76. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya). The casket of legendary singer Aretha Franklin is moved from the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. Franklin died Aug. 16, 2018 of pancreatic cancer at the age of 76.
(AP Photo/Paul Sancya). Vincent Street wipes down the casket of legendary singer Aretha Franklin at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. Franklin died Aug. 16, 2018 of pancreatic cancer at the a... (AP Photo/Paul Sancya). Vincent Street wipes down the casket of legendary singer Aretha Franklin at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. Franklin died Aug. 16, 2018 of pancreatic cancer at the a...
(AP Photo/Paul Sancya). The casket of legendary singer Aretha Franklin is moved from the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. Franklin died Aug. 16, 2018 of pancreatic cancer at the age of 76. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya). The casket of legendary singer Aretha Franklin is moved from the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. Franklin died Aug. 16, 2018 of pancreatic cancer at the age of 76.
(AP Photo/Paul Sancya). The casket of legendary singer Aretha Franklin is removed from the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. Franklin died Aug. 16, 2018 of pancreatic cancer at the age of 76. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya). The casket of legendary singer Aretha Franklin is removed from the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. Franklin died Aug. 16, 2018 of pancreatic cancer at the age of 76.

DETROIT (AP) - Aretha Franklin's body has been transported from a Detroit museum that hosted two days of public viewings of the Queen of Soul, the next step in a journey leading up to her funeral on Friday.

Workers carefully moved Franklin's polished bronze casket from the rotunda of the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History and loaded it in to a 1940 Cadillac LaSalle hearse.

Journalists from The Associated Press were allowed to document the casket's movement Wednesday night after the public viewing concluded. Wednesday's viewing attracted thousands of fans and mourners and was the last chance for the public to directly pay their respects to the late Queen of Soul.

A private viewing is scheduled for Thursday. Franklin's invitation-only funeral will be held Friday at the New Bethel Baptist Church.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Victim's family calls ex-cop's 15-year sentence too short

    Victim's family calls ex-cop's 15-year sentence too short

    Thursday, August 30 2018 1:31 AM EDT2018-08-30 05:31:06 GMT
    Thursday, August 30 2018 2:19 AM EDT2018-08-30 06:19:42 GMT
    (Rose Baca/The Dallas Morning News via AP, Pool). Former Balch Springs Police Officer Roy Oliver, foreground left, stands next to defense attorney Miles Brissette, right, after being sentenced to 15 years in prison for the murder of 15-year-old Jordan ...(Rose Baca/The Dallas Morning News via AP, Pool). Former Balch Springs Police Officer Roy Oliver, foreground left, stands next to defense attorney Miles Brissette, right, after being sentenced to 15 years in prison for the murder of 15-year-old Jordan ...
    Family members of an unarmed black teenager who was fatally shot leaving a house party in suburban Dallas say jurors gave the white ex-police officer who killed him too lenient of a prison sentence.More >>
    Family members of an unarmed black teenager who was fatally shot leaving a house party in suburban Dallas say jurors gave the white ex-police officer who killed him too lenient of a prison sentence.More >>

  • Boy swept in sewer sticks finger out of manhole and is saved

    Boy swept in sewer sticks finger out of manhole and is saved

    Wednesday, August 29 2018 2:32 PM EDT2018-08-29 18:32:03 GMT
    Thursday, August 30 2018 2:19 AM EDT2018-08-30 06:19:28 GMT
    (Peter Thomson/La Crosse Tribune via AP). Baseball player Bo Milutinovich, 13, of Coon Valley, Wis. takes in the flood damage at Veterans Memorial Park in Coon Valley, Wis., Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, where torrential rains caused widespread flooding from...(Peter Thomson/La Crosse Tribune via AP). Baseball player Bo Milutinovich, 13, of Coon Valley, Wis. takes in the flood damage at Veterans Memorial Park in Coon Valley, Wis., Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, where torrential rains caused widespread flooding from...

    An 11-year-old boy nearly lost his life in a waterlogged drainage ditch in eastern Wisconsin but was pulled to safety by an eagle-eyed firefighter who spotted his finger poking through a manhole cover.

    More >>

    An 11-year-old boy nearly lost his life in a waterlogged drainage ditch in eastern Wisconsin but was pulled to safety by an eagle-eyed firefighter who spotted his finger poking through a manhole cover.

    More >>

  • US soldier pleads guilty to trying to help Islamic State

    US soldier pleads guilty to trying to help Islamic State

    Wednesday, August 29 2018 12:44 AM EDT2018-08-29 04:44:10 GMT
    Thursday, August 30 2018 2:19 AM EDT2018-08-30 06:19:21 GMT
    A Hawaii-based U.S. Army soldier is pleading guilty to charges of attempting to support the Islamic State group.More >>
    A Hawaii-based U.S. Army soldier is pleading guilty to charges of attempting to support the Islamic State group.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly