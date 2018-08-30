Mayor Randall Woodfin wants Birmingham to be a "welcoming city"

Is Birmingham a Sanctuary City? There is no law on the book saying we are but, Mayor Randall Woodfin is now stressing the city is open to all. City councilors passed a sanctuary city resolution last year. However, it’s only a statement of support.



In a recent NPR Code Switch podcast that took place in Birmingham, Woodfin says he doesn’t believe in going around town asking people their immigration status. Woodfin has talked about that with his new police chief. He says the city is not in that type business.



Woodfin calls the sanctuary city resolution passed last year narrowly tailored and says a sanctuary city distinction is isolated towards not having law enforcement or Immigration Customs Enforcement do certain things like rounding up people. He says a resolution needs to broader and welcoming in terms of helping the city's immigr ant community.



“As I go to Birmingham city schools, I can tell you our immigr ant community continues to grow. So for me it has a broader positive impact, whereas sanctuary is don't do this. Welcoming is, this is what we're going to do,” Woodfin told NPR.



Woodfin told NPR, he turned the sanctuary city resolution over to his legal department as well as submitting his own welcoming cities resolution. He says doing things beyond ICE is important.

