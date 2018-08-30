Mayor Randall Woodfin wants Birmingham to be a "welcoming city"

Sylacauga police are investigating a shooting that happened at a gas station on Highway 21 Thursday morning.More >>
Sylacauga police are investigating a shooting that happened at a gas station on Highway 21 Thursday morning.More >>
Temperatures are in the lower 70s. It feels just a little cooler thanks to the rain cooled air from yesterday's storms. Most of the area is dry with some clouds around.More >>
Temperatures are in the lower 70s. It feels just a little cooler thanks to the rain cooled air from yesterday's storms. Most of the area is dry with some clouds around.More >>
Is Birmingham a Sanctuary City? There is no law on the book saying we are but, Mayor Randall Woodfin is now stressing the city is open to all.More >>
Is Birmingham a Sanctuary City? There is no law on the book saying we are but, Mayor Randall Woodfin is now stressing the city is open to all.More >>
The Jefferson County School system is addressing overcrowding on school buses that serve Hueytown High School.More >>
The Jefferson County School system is addressing overcrowding on school buses that serve Hueytown High School.More >>
Midfield police have a suspect in custody believed to be connected to a carjacking on Friday in the Save-A-Lot parking lot.More >>
Midfield police have a suspect in custody believed to be connected to a carjacking on Friday in the Save-A-Lot parking lot.More >>