Midfield Police Have Someone in Custody in Carjacking Case

. - This is the sound of the man, Adrian Vandiver said carjacked her and her family at a grocery store in Midfield. He sent her daughter these messages on Facebook
It was series of text, phone calls and facebook messages that helped Vandiver get her car back.
It was damaged-- the headrest and TVs are gone -- but she feels lucky knowing it could have been worse.
" I was afraid with him being out someone else might not be so lucky,” said Vandiver
The information from social media and phone calls have been shared with Midfield Police and its helping with the PD's Investigation.
The suspect is in custody, but formal charges haven't been filed, yet.
" I feel good about that because he was a very , very dangerous person and it makes me feel a lot safer,” she continued.
Vandiver recovered her car on Sunday a few days after she was carjacked. The car was found on Munger Avenue , six miles away from where it was stolen.
This was all spelled out in this Birmingham Police Department's Report. The PD helped her get the car back .
" I can't thank them enough,” continued Vandiver.
She said the progress made in the case is a step to bringing her family some comfort.
" Without your help I don't know when and where they would have contacted me so, thank you for your help,” continued Vandiver.
Midfield Police said formal charges could come as early as Thursday afternoon.