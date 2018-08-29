Study: 50 percent of B'ham sidewalks lack ADA compliance

Birmingham city councilors are looking at a master plan to fix up sidewalks within the city, but , according to a recent study, they've got a long way to go.

Birmingham has more sidewalks than any other city in Alabama.

"You're looking at a lot of people walking in our communities and a majority of them have to walk in the street," says District 6 city councilor Sheila Tyson.

Goodwyn Mills Cawood developed a study of the sidewalks that included public input. It found people cared about sidewalk quality most around schools, parks and bus stops.

"And not just any bus stop, bus stops that have the highest usage, the highest volume. Those are the areas we want to hit first," says Goodwyn Mills Cawood project manager Keith Strickland.

Tyson says this is a much-needed project in her area.

"We have had several car accidents from children walking in the street. And we've had a couple senior citizens actually hit on walkers and in wheelchairs because of the bad spots," she said.

Those conducting the study say Birmingham has around 1,000 miles of sidewalks. The study revealed that half of the city's sidewalks are not compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

"Compliance typically revolves around when your sidewalk is too steep, the cross slope is too severe, if you've got vertical edges in there that creates tripping hazards, the sidewalk is busted or broken," says Strickland.

In order to tackle every problem, it would cost the city $10 million. But the study suggests spending only $1.8 million to fix the hot spots first.

"If they can create a plan in their budget which allows them to put money in there every year, then they can work this problem for many years to come," says Strickland.

For a project like this, the city will likely get 80 percent of the funding from federal dollars, with a 20 percent match from the city.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.