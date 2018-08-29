Study: 50 percent of B'ham sidewalks lack ADA compliance

The Jefferson County School system is addressing overcrowding on school buses that serve Hueytown High School.More >>
The Jefferson County School system is addressing overcrowding on school buses that serve Hueytown High School.More >>
Midfield police have a suspect in custody believed to be connected to a carjacking on Friday in the Save-A-Lot parking lot.More >>
Midfield police have a suspect in custody believed to be connected to a carjacking on Friday in the Save-A-Lot parking lot.More >>
Birmingham city councilors are looking at a master plan to fix up sidewalks within the city, but , according to a recent study, they've got a long way to go.More >>
Birmingham city councilors are looking at a master plan to fix up sidewalks within the city, but , according to a recent study, they've got a long way to go.More >>
Gonorrhea is one of the fastest growing sexually transmitted diseases in the U.S. and it's quickly becoming more resistant to antibiotics.More >>
Gonorrhea is one of the fastest growing sexually transmitted diseases in the U.S. and it's quickly becoming more resistant to antibiotics.More >>
Birmingham has a surplus of $10 million, something mayor Randall Woodfin says hasn't happened in years.More >>
Birmingham has a surplus of $10 million, something mayor Randall Woodfin says hasn't happened in years.More >>