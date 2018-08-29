Brewers' Christian Yelich hits for the cycle vs Reds - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Brewers' Christian Yelich hits for the cycle vs Reds

(AP Photo/Gary Landers). Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich hits a double off Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Michael Lorenzen during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers). Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich hits a double off Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Michael Lorenzen during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, in Cincinnati.
(AP Photo/Gary Landers). Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich singles off Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Matt Harvey during the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers). Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich singles off Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Matt Harvey during the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, in Cincinnati.

By JOE KAY
AP Sports Writer

CINCINNATI (AP) - Christian Yelich hit for the cycle in his first five at-bats on Wednesday night, the eighth Brewers batter to accomplish the feat.

Yelich had a pair of singles, a double, a game-tying triple and a two-run homer. He's the first Milwaukee player to hit for the cycle since George Kottaras on Sept. 3, 2011 at Houston.

Yelich has 11 homers in August and a career-high 26 overall. He's hit three homers in the first two games of a series against the Cincinnati Reds.

