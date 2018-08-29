Birmingham mayor says $10 million surplus will help neighborhoods

Birmingham has a surplus of $10 million, something mayor Randall Woodfin says hasn't happened in years.

Woodfin says 20 percent of that must go to savings, which still leaves $7.5 million.

As for where the money is coming from, Woodfin says there was a 5 percent growth in revenues. But he says the majority came from reducing spending to only priorities and needs.

Woodfin says the overwhelming majority - about 70 percent - should go to neighborhood revitalization. Breaking it down, that's almost $3 million to street resurfacing and over $1.2 million to repair potholes and sidewalks.

"Over and over, every time we get additional dollars, we will put that new money into our No. 1 priority, which is neighborhood revitalization, and put it into the neighborhood revitalization fund," Woodfin says.

Another big chunk - $600,000 - would go towards the land bank authority. That would clear 120 properties across the city.

Those are areas where the mayor would like the money to go, but it would, of course, require approval by the city council.