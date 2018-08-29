FIRST ALERT: Another round of thunderstorms expected Thursday

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will continue through tonight. The rain chances will generally taper off after midnight. Expect overnight lows in the lower 70s. Thursday will be mostly dry during the morning with scattered storms flaring up again during the afternoon. The greatest risk for showers and storms is after 2 p.m. Highs are expected to reach the upper 80s to lower 90s.

If you're going to the UAB game, there is a small chance for rain and thunderstorms at kickoff at Legion Field. Make sure you have the WBRC First Alert Weather app for updates.

THE REST OF THE WEEK AND THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND: As we count down to the arrival of meteorological fall, our weather will remain in classic summer mode! Expect very hot and steamy weather through Friday, with hit-or-miss pop-up storms in the afternoon and evening hours. An upper-level ridge of high pressure will likely strengthen over the region this weekend and this will keep the heat in place through early next week, with storms more isolated. We are moving closer to the annual peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season and this time of the year we often see tropical systems that develop from strong tropical waves over the far eastern Atlantic. We are monitoring one tropical disturbance now moving off the coast of Africa that has a 50 percent chance of development within the next five days. We will keep you posted!

ALABAMA AND AUBURN FOOTBALL: If you have big plans to travel to Atlanta for Auburns kickoff game this weekend, temperatures will be topping out in the 80s, with a 20-30 percent chance of storms and showers. Tide fans can expect highs near 91 degrees in Orlando, with a 50-60 percent chance of storms and showers. Remember to click the “follow me” function on the WBRC First Alert Weather App if you plan on traveling. Have a great evening!

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.