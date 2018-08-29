Karle's Korner: The return of Trent Richardson

You can hear it in his voice, see it in his eyes: Former Alabama Crimson Tide star tailback Trent Richardson wants us to know that his comeback will be stronger than ever. The former 5-star running back, the former unanimous All-American, the two-time national champion and the man who finished 3rd in the 2011 Heisman Trophy voting tells me today that he's ready to show the world that at age 28 he still has it.

The Pensacola native signed with the Alliance of American Football's Birmingham franchise today, and insists he's ready to shed his image as one of the biggest busts in NFL history. It didn't work out with the Cleveland Browns or the Indianapolis Colts- even the CFL was an experiment, but Richardson is ready to shine. Can he return to the form he displayed at Bama and in his rookie season in the NFL? He says "yes", and he states his case here.

As Trent Richardson sounds quiet and humble, his motor runs inside. Now, with a contract signed and a familiar new teammate in Blake Sims, Richardson seems excited and ready to relish this opportunity. Yes, Trent Richardson will soon bring his talents - better or worse - to Birmingham, Alabama. I’m rooting for him.

