Red Sox starter Price leaves after line drive hits left hand - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Red Sox starter Price leaves after line drive hits left hand

BOSTON (AP) - Red Sox starter David Price has left the game against Miami in the top of the fourth inning with a bruised left wrist after taking a line drive back to mound to end the previous inning.

Price, who had been Boston's best pitcher since the All-Star break, was hit by the liner from Miami's Austin Dean. The lefty tried to depend himself, raising his arms quickly in self-defense. He scrambled after the ball to the right side of the mound, but ended up covering first when first baseman Steve Pearce picked it up and tossed it over to him for the final out of the top of the third.

The team announced the injury before the next inning started.

Three innings later, they said "X-Rays were negative and further testing would be done as needed."

When the play was over, Price looked at his hand as he walked to the dugout and headed straight down the dugout steps into the clubhouse. He was followed by a team trainer, pitching coach Dana LeVangie and manager Alex Cora.

When the top of the fourth started, Hector Velazquez replace Price. AL East-leading Boston, which owns the majors' best record, is already minus ace lefty Chris Sale, who has missed all but one start the last month with mild left shoulder inflammation.

Price had gone 4-0 with a 1.09 ERA in six starts since the break.

The Marlins led the Red Sox 3-2 after three innings. Price was charged with all the runs and five hits, striking out three without walking a batter.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Florida governor's race turns ugly in aftermath of primary

    Florida governor's race turns ugly in aftermath of primary

    Wednesday, August 29 2018 3:22 AM EDT2018-08-29 07:22:18 GMT
    Wednesday, August 29 2018 9:56 PM EDT2018-08-30 01:56:15 GMT
    (AP Photo/Steve Cannon). Andrew Gillum and his wife, R. Jai Gillum addresses his supporters after Andrew Gillum won the Democratic primary for governor on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Tallahassee, Fla. Gillum defeated former U.S. Rep. Gwen Graham, the da...(AP Photo/Steve Cannon). Andrew Gillum and his wife, R. Jai Gillum addresses his supporters after Andrew Gillum won the Democratic primary for governor on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Tallahassee, Fla. Gillum defeated former U.S. Rep. Gwen Graham, the da...
    Florida's governor' race will largely be a referendum on President Donald Trump.More >>
    Florida's governor' race will largely be a referendum on President Donald Trump.More >>

  • Boy swept in sewer sticks finger out of manhole and is saved

    Boy swept in sewer sticks finger out of manhole and is saved

    Wednesday, August 29 2018 2:32 PM EDT2018-08-29 18:32:03 GMT
    Wednesday, August 29 2018 9:56 PM EDT2018-08-30 01:56:08 GMT
    (Peter Thomson/La Crosse Tribune via AP). A gazebo from nearby Veterans Memorial Park is seen pinned up against the Hwy. 14/61 bridge Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Coon Valley, Wis., moved there by flood water from Coon Creek. Rain continued to fall throu...(Peter Thomson/La Crosse Tribune via AP). A gazebo from nearby Veterans Memorial Park is seen pinned up against the Hwy. 14/61 bridge Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Coon Valley, Wis., moved there by flood water from Coon Creek. Rain continued to fall throu...
    An 11-year-old boy nearly lost his life in a waterlogged drainage ditch in eastern Wisconsin but was pulled to safety by an eagle-eyed firefighter who spotted his finger poking through a manhole cover.More >>
    An 11-year-old boy nearly lost his life in a waterlogged drainage ditch in eastern Wisconsin but was pulled to safety by an eagle-eyed firefighter who spotted his finger poking through a manhole cover.More >>

  • Pro-education movement ousts 6 more Oklahoma GOP legislators

    Pro-education movement ousts 6 more Oklahoma GOP legislators

    Wednesday, August 29 2018 6:04 PM EDT2018-08-29 22:04:26 GMT
    Wednesday, August 29 2018 9:56 PM EDT2018-08-30 01:56:04 GMT
    A pro-education movement that led to a statewide teacher walkout in the spring barreled through Oklahoma's primary election this year and knocked six more GOP legislators out of office.More >>
    A pro-education movement that led to a statewide teacher walkout in the spring barreled through Oklahoma's primary election this year and knocked six more GOP legislators out of office.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly